Emily Ratajkowski Poses Naked For Allure Because That's Her F*cking Choice

There's no denying that Emily Ratajkowski has one hell of a body, but just in case you had any doubts, her latest photo shoot is here to remind you. The 26-year-old model posed completely naked for Allure's August issue, and in addition to her sexy spread, Emily also made some important points about sexuality. "To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist," she said. "If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn't mean she's not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman's choice, and it makes her feel good, then that's great. Good for her."



Each and Every Star Baring It All on Instagram This Year Related

Emily also said that it really bothers her that "people are so offended by breasts," adding, "That's when I realised how f*cked our culture is. When we see breasts, we don't think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualised images." Back in 2016, Emily went completely nude while on top of a horse for Harper's Bazaar's August issue. Well said, Emily.