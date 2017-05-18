 Skip Nav
NSFW: All the Times Emily Ratajkowski Made a Movement Out of Going Nude
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
9 Actresses Who Would Be Bewitching as Sabrina on Riverdale
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
NSFW: All the Times Emily Ratajkowski Made a Movement Out of Going Nude

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing skin, and we love her for it. The nearly 26-year-old model — who starred in Gone Girl, We Are Your Friends, and Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video — frequently shares photos of herself in the buff on social media and has made insightful statements about sexuality. Back in February 2016, she penned an essay for Lenny Letter in which she discussed women's rights to embrace their sexuality in whatever way they choose. "Where can girls look to see women who find empowerment in deciding when and how to be or feel sexual?" she wrote. "Even if being sexualized by society's gaze is demeaning, there must be a space where women can still be sexual when they choose to be." Take a look at all the times Emily made a movement out of going nude.

Each and Every Star Baring It All on Instagram This Year

