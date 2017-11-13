 Skip Nav
Eminem Tugs at Heartstrings With a Moving Performance of "Walk on Water" at the EMAs

After pulling a Beyoncé and surprising fans with a new single featuring Queen Bey herself, Eminem took to the stage at MTV EMAs in London to perform "Walk on Water" for the first time. The song serves as the first single off his upcoming album, Revival, due out soon. The 45-year-old rapper, who recently made headlines for his epic take down of President Donald Trump at the BET Hip Hop Awards, will also take the stage on Saturday Night Live next week with host Chance the Rapper. Watch The Slim Shady's heartfelt performance with singer Skylar Grey filling in for Beyoncé above.

