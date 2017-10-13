 Skip Nav
Emma Thompson: "We Need to Start Talking About the Crisis in Masculinity"

Emma Thompson spoke to BBC Newsnight about Harvey Weinstein this week, stressing that "we need to start talking about the crisis in masculinity". Thompson spoke openly about her experiences with Weinstein, having briefly worked with him when Miramax had the rights to Nanny McPhee. "His bullying patterns also existed in his business world" noted Thompson, adding that she found herself "shouting down the phone that I never wanted to work with him ever, ever, ever". Having called out Weinstein's bully behaviour, she noted how he almost appeared frightened when they found themselves in a room together: "if you call a bully out, they tend to avoid you".

Unsurprised by the recent sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, Thompson spoke about a "system of harassment, and belittling, and bulling, and interference", not just in Hollywood but in other industries and everyday life, that so many are turning a blind eye to.

Watch the full interview below. It's emotional, honest, and a reminder that as, Thompson puts it, "perhaps this is a moment we can say to men and women, open your eyes, and open your mouths, and say something."

