Emmy Nominations 2017
Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations!
The 2017 Emmy nominations are out, and there are a few that we expected to see on the list, along with a few surprises. Take note: you won't find Game of Thrones on this list, and not because it was snubbed — the show simply wasn't eligible this year. In the meantime, check out all the nominees below and get ready for the actual show on 17 Sept., which will be hosted by Stephen Colbert!
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Genius
Fargo
The Night Of
Feud: Bette and Joan
Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
American Ninja Warrior
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul ("Witness," Vince Gilligan)
The Crown ("Hyde Park Corner," Stephen Daldry)
The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred," Reed Morano)
The Handmaid's Tale ("The Bridge," Kate Dennis)
Homeland ("America First," Lesli Linka Glatter)
Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," The Duffer Brothers)
Westworld ("The Bicameral Mind," Jonathan Nolan)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta ("B.A.N.," Donald Glover)
Silicon Valley ("Intellectual Property," Jamie Babbit)
Silicon Valley ("Server Error," Mike Judge)
Veep ("Blurb," by Morgan Sackett)
Veep ("Groundbreaking," David Mandel)
Veep ("Justice," Dale Stern)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Americans ("The Soviet Division," Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg)
Better Call Saul ("Chicanery," Gordon Smith)
The Crown ("Assassins," Peter Morgan)
The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred," Bruce Miller)
Westworld ("The Bicameral Mind," Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan)
Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," The Duffer Brothers)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Big Little Lies (Jean-Marc Vallée)
Fargo ("The Law of Vacant Places," Noah Hawley)
Feud: Bette And Joan ("And the Winner Is," Ryan Murphy)
Genius ("Einstein: Chapter One," Ron Howard)
The Night Of ("The Art of War," James Marsh)
The Night Of ("The Beach," Steven Zaillian)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Paul Pennolino)
The Oscars (Glenn Weiss)
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t? (Jim Hoskinson)
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come (Jerry Foley)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Drunk History ("Hamilton," Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner)
Jimmy Kimmel Live ("The (RED) Show," Andy Fisher)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver ("Multi-Level Marketing," Paul Pennolino)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ("Episode 0179," Jim Hoskinson)
Saturday Night Live ("Host: Jimmy Fallon," Don Roy King)
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O'Hare, This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alison Wright, The Americans
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation With Ellen Page
Intervention
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL
Carpool Karaoke
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS PROGRAM
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
70th Annual Tony Awards