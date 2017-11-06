 Skip Nav
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye Are Definitely the Red Carpet's Coolest Couple
We Already Can't Wait For These Engaged Celebrity Couples to Say "I Do"

Now that Steven Yeun and Joana Pak have tied the knot, the world is waiting with bated breath for another celebrity wedding. Will Serena Williams be making the trek down the aisle soon, or will it be Sam Hunt? Perhaps it might even be Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Regardless of who it is, it's refreshing to see stars take the next step in their relationships given all the celebrity breakups we've seen so far this year.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury
Danny Strong and Caitlin Mehner
Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer
Nikki Bella and John Cena
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman
Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Bella Heathcote and Andrew Dominik
Kid Rock and Audrey Berry
Felicity Jones and Charles Finch
Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger
Gregory Smith and Taylor McKay
Holly Marie Combs
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Latest Celebrity
