Expectant Parents Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart Sneak in Some Alone Time in Hawaii
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart are getting in some R&R before the arrival of their little boy. The expectant parents enjoyed a tropical getaway in Hawaii on Tuesday. Aside from sharing a family photo with his 12-year-old daughter Heaven and 9-year-old son Hendrix, whom he shares with ex Torrei Hart, the comedian also posted a sweet couple photo with his wife, Eniko. While Kevin showed off his fit physique in maroon swim shorts, the mum-to-be gave us a sweet glimpse of her growing baby bump as she rocked a red bikini.