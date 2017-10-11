A Timeline of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's 16-Year Romance

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are one elusive couple. The two, who started dating in 2001, have managed to keep their romance mostly out of the spotlight. Seriously, they haven't been seen in public together in years, but there was one exception when Anna posted a photo on Instagram with Enrique and her younger brother in 2016. The couple has now been together for more than 16 years, and even though we don't know too many details about their love, the small tidbits we do have are really adorable.



