 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Game of Thrones: Euron Greyjoy Is the Hilarious Assh*le We Kind of Love
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
The Royals
Kate and Will's Sweetest PDA Happens When They're Not Facing the Cameras
Dr. Luke
Lady Gaga Fires Back at Dr. Luke After He Subpoenas Her in Kesha Lawsuit

Euron Greyjoy Funny Lines on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones: Euron Greyjoy Is the Hilarious Assh*le We Kind of Love

First things first: Euron Greyjoy is a f*cking terrible person on Game of Thrones. Not only is he a psychotic murderer, but he seems to get off on betraying his family, torturing people, and doing anything to impress Cersei. But during the third episode of season seven, some of his best assh*le moments are also pretty LOL-worthy. In between taunting Jamie about his sexual relationship with his sister, he also calls Theon a "twat" for failing to save his sister Yara and instead jumping overboard during Euron's invasion of the Iron Fleet. His line delivery is hilarious, his facial expressions are gold, and his character is just an all-around amazing person to hate and appreciate at the same time.

Related
13 People Euron Greyjoy Looked Like in His Swaggy New Leather Outfit










Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Sam Shepard
Stars Mourn the Heartbreaking Death of Legendary Actor and Playwright Sam Shepard
by Monica Sisavat
Nymeria Scene in Game of Thrones Reactions
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Broke Everyone's Hearts Last Night With This Emotional Arya Scene
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Who Is Thoros of Myr on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Pay Special Attention to That "Topknot" Dude on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds