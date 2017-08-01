Game of Thrones: Euron Greyjoy Is the Hilarious Assh*le We Kind of Love

First things first: Euron Greyjoy is a f*cking terrible person on Game of Thrones. Not only is he a psychotic murderer, but he seems to get off on betraying his family, torturing people, and doing anything to impress Cersei. But during the third episode of season seven, some of his best assh*le moments are also pretty LOL-worthy. In between taunting Jamie about his sexual relationship with his sister, he also calls Theon a "twat" for failing to save his sister Yara and instead jumping overboard during Euron's invasion of the Iron Fleet. His line delivery is hilarious, his facial expressions are gold, and his character is just an all-around amazing person to hate and appreciate at the same time.



"I have to be honest this is making me hard... what a twat" I really hate how much I like Euron 😛 pic.twitter.com/BMidG1KGT1 — Elizabeth (@elizabeth__OC) July 31, 2017





I'm going to need that gif of Euron going "Ha ha what a twat" #gameofthrones — Christina Dowling (@fatherdowling) July 31, 2017





Euron Greyjoy has single handedly turned @GameOfThrones into 18+ Pirates of the Caribbean. Never has "what a twat" been such comedy gold... — Joe Inwood (@JoeInwoodNews) July 31, 2017





I can't believe Euron looked Jammie in the eye and asked him if his sister and mother of his children liked "a finger in the bum" LMAO LIT — victoria (@CountOnVic) July 31, 2017





Euron is basically Kings Landings version of Stifler from American Pie. — Sean Yoo (@RealSeanyeWest) July 31, 2017





In the few scenes he's been in Euron Greyjoy is slowly becoming my favourite character. Fucking love the mad twat — conor (@InYourConor) July 31, 2017





All of gay twitter seems to want to have regretable bar sex with Euron Greyjoy — Waifu with a Purpose (@BraveArcanine) July 31, 2017





I don't want to like you Euron Greyjoy. Why are you making me like you? — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) July 31, 2017





