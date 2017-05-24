 Skip Nav
The Evolution of Boy Bands Is the Viral Video You Need in Your Life Right Now

There's never a wrong time to listen to classic tunes that hit us right in the happy place, especially tunes from some of our favourite boy bands! Luckily for us, a talented group of handsome dudes that hail from an R&B boy band called Next Town Down combined some of our favourites into one sweet musical cover that takes us through the evolution of boy bands! Check out the cover below, plus all the songs they included, and try not to groove too hard.

Music CoversNostalgiaMusic VideosMusic
