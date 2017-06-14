 Skip Nav
Holliday Grainger Is the Actress You Didn't Know You Already Knew

You've definitely seen Holliday Grainger's face before. Whether she popped up in a TV drama when you were growing up, seduced you in The Borgias, or infuriated you in Cinderella, the British actress has slowly been climbing her way up the showbiz ladder, one memorable performance after another. You can catch her in cinemas now in the atmospheric period drama My Cousin Rachel holding her own against a radiant Rachel Weisz, and with some very high-profile TV roles coming up soon, you're going to see a lot more of her face in the future. What better time could there be to get to know the girl who's starred in so many period dramas?

British CelebritiesHolliday Grainger
