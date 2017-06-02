 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Charlotte Riley Is So Much More Than Mrs Tom Hardy
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their University Gap Years
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Charlotte Riley Is So Much More Than Mrs Tom Hardy

A lot of people may have first been introduced to her as Tom Hardy's wife, but Charlotte Riley has a showbiz CV to rival her A-list husband. With a whole host of memorable film and TV appearances under her belt, she's starred in just about every well-written period drama of the last few years. She held her own alongside the likes of Tom Cruise and Chris Hemsworth in Hollywood blockbusters, took on the difficult (not to mention controversial) role of the Duchess of Cambridge, and somehow also found the time to become a charity ambassador and give birth to her first child! Did we mention she's also won a writing award? Keep reading to find out more you may not know about one of our country's coolest leading ladies.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCharlotte RileyTom Hardy
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Flip Through the Most Precious Royal Baby Book
by Annie Gabillet
Wonder Woman Nail Ideas
Nails
by Tori-Crowther
Throwback Photos of Victoria Beckham Smiling
British Celebrities
Sometimes We Wish Victoria Beckham Was Still This Cute and Goofy
by Gemma Cartwright
Photos of Celebrity Couple Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley
Celebrity Couples
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley's Sweetest Moments
by Gemma Cartwright
Charlotte Riley and Chris Hemsworth Photos
British Celebrities
Charlotte Riley Leaves Tom Hardy at Home to Hang Out With Chris Hemsworth
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds