Charlotte Riley Is So Much More Than Mrs Tom Hardy

A lot of people may have first been introduced to her as Tom Hardy's wife, but Charlotte Riley has a showbiz CV to rival her A-list husband. With a whole host of memorable film and TV appearances under her belt, she's starred in just about every well-written period drama of the last few years. She held her own alongside the likes of Tom Cruise and Chris Hemsworth in Hollywood blockbusters, took on the difficult (not to mention controversial) role of the Duchess of Cambridge, and somehow also found the time to become a charity ambassador and give birth to her first child! Did we mention she's also won a writing award? Keep reading to find out more you may not know about one of our country's coolest leading ladies.