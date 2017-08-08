Get to Know Jodie Whittaker, the New Star of Doctor Who

She's the woman with the job everyone wanted. Jodie Whittaker will be stepping into the TARDIS as she becomes the latest incarnation of The Doctor. As we wait to see how she'll tackle the tricky role (and who'll be her companion), it's time to learn a little bit more about the woman in control of that sonic screwdriver. We've dug into the archives to discover more about Ms Whittaker, from her breakout roles to her family life. It's time to get to know a new time lord!