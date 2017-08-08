 Skip Nav
Lorde
93 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You
Poldark
Pride and Prejudice Is Getting the Dark Adaptation You've Been Waiting For
Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Get to Know Jodie Whittaker, the New Star of Doctor Who

She's the woman with the job everyone wanted. Jodie Whittaker will be stepping into the TARDIS as she becomes the latest incarnation of The Doctor. As we wait to see how she'll tackle the tricky role (and who'll be her companion), it's time to learn a little bit more about the woman in control of that sonic screwdriver. We've dug into the archives to discover more about Ms Whittaker, from her breakout roles to her family life. It's time to get to know a new time lord!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Jodie WhittakerBritish CelebritiesDoctor Who
Join The Conversation
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker on Being the First Female Doctor Who: Don't Be "Scared by My Gender"
by Victoria Messina
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Lineup
TV
Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
by Morgane Le Caer
Spot Stickers
Beauty Products
These Stickers Will Help Clear Spots — and They're Invisible
by Tori-Crowther
Horror Films on Netflix UK | Summer 2017
Netflix Roundup
These Netflix Summer Screamers Will Have You Rethinking Your Holiday Plans
by Lucy Kenny
Why the Queen Wears So Many Bright Colours
The Royals
There's a Very Good Reason the Queen Wears Bright Colours
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds