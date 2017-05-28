 Skip Nav
15 Famous Taureans Who Take the Bull by the Horns
15 Famous Taureans Who Take the Bull by the Horns

The Aries sign in the zodiac may be the most fiery, but it's the earthly Taureans that will keep your grounded as you dazzle dreamily into their eyes. These gents may be a little conservative at times, but that's only due to their patient, practical nature, devoted to taking the bull by the horns, thoroughly seeing projects through, and making a success of it. Daniel Day-Lewis is a perfect example of this. The British actor famed for his Oscar-winning roles in Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, and My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown commits to his craft unlike any other.

365 Days of Star Birthdays: Who's Your Celebrity Birthday Twin?

We can also understand why David and Victoria Beckham have stood the test of time. Not only will David have stable, realistic, loving, and loyal traits, but Taureans are the most reliable sign in the zodiac too. He may make questionable dinner choices, but he has everything working in his favour when it comes to being a good life partner. Keep reading to meet all 15 gents born in this period (April 20-May 20). You might just find yourself reaching for a red cloak to attract them . . .

