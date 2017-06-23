 Skip Nav
Will Ferrell Talking About Anchorman on Seth Meyers 2017

You'll Never Look at Anchorman the Same Way After Hearing What It Was Originally About

Since its premiere in 2004, Anchorman has remained one of Will Ferrell's most beloved (and hilarious) comedies, but the movie almost turned out completely and totally different. While sitting down with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, Ferrell revealed that Ron Burgundy's tale was originally something "more like the movie Alive." While on his way to a news caster convention, Ferrell explained, Ron's plane crashes in the mountains, and he has to fight to survive "while being hunted by orangutans" (obviously). Fortunately they decided to go with a slightly less insane idea, but if the survivalist story sounds more your speed, might we suggest checking out the trailer for The Mountain Between Us?

Late Night HighlightsLate Night With Seth MeyersMoviesSeth MeyersWill Ferrell
