Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling

First Photo of Beyonce's Twins Sir Carter and Rumi

Beyoncé Just Unveiled Her Twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, With a Stunning Photo

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The wait is over. In a gorgeous Instagram photo shared on the night of July 13th, Beyoncé not only revealed our first look at her twin babies with Jay Z, but divulged their names and their birthday!

In an image reminiscent of Beyoncé's maternity shoot — in which she announced her second pregnancy — Beyoncé confirmed previous reports that her twins are named Sir Carter and Rumi. She also revealed that they were born one month to the day she shared the adorable mummy-and-me photo. The family has reportedly been spending the month since the birth of the twins at their gorgeous Malibu mansion, where it appears Beyoncé's beachside baby photoshoot may have taken place.

Congrats to Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue on the new additions to their family!

Image Source: Instagram user Beyonce
