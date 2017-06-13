Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" With Classroom Instruments Is Like a Ray of Pure Sunshine

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to promote their recently released album, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, and happily put on quite a show. Like Ed Sheeran before them, they sang one of the band's iconic hit songs, "Don't Stop," using only classroom instruments and the help of Fallon, The Roots, and a group of talented kids from Paul Newman's SeriousFun camp (an organisation for children with serious illnesses). If you need a pick-me-up today, we guarantee this will do the trick.