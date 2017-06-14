 Skip Nav
Florence and The Machine Performs For Sick Fan

Florence Welch Performs For a Sick Fan, We Get Through a Pack of Tissues

What happens when you're too sick to attend a Florence & The Machine gig? She comes to you. Joined by guitarist Rob Ackroyd, bohemian songstress Florence Welch performed "Dog Days are Over" for superfan Karinya and if her smile is anything to go by, it was a magical moment. The video, now on 30M views, has clearly struck a chord with the public, too. Comments range from "If you don't get goosebumps watching this then you must be made of stone" to "I can only imagine that feeling of fulfilling the wish of this precious girl". Try and make it through the next five minutes without getting teary-eyed, we dare you.

Image Source: Getty / David M Benett
