Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing

Frankie Grande is breaking his silence following the devastating Manchester attack that killed 22 people and left many more injured at his sister, Ariana's, concert last week. On Sunday, Frankie spoke out about the tragedy in a series of tweets, writing, "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester."

My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

He also addressed Ariana's recent statement, adding, "I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear."

I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear... — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

....but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowement. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!✨ — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

Frankie then included a link to the British Red Cross's fundraising page, which several stars have also been sharing on their social media accounts to ask their fans to join them in donating money to help the victims and their families.

I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time. 💖 https://t.co/fPlP6nf5oA — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

Since the horrific terror attack, Ariana received support from celebrities, fans, friends, and people all across the world. After returning safely to the United States on Tuesday, she had an emotional reunion with boyfriend Mac Miller and announced a Manchester benefit concert.