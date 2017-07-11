 Skip Nav
Friends TV Show Theory About Rachel

People Think All 10 Seasons of Friends Took Place in a Dream Because of This 1 Picture

Friends: a classic, quotable comedy about six NYC-based pals, or the vivid dreams of a woman on the edge? Apparently a lot of people seem to think it's the latter, all because of a seemingly innocuous photo on the season four DVD box set. On Friday, Twitter user Ted Fox shared the image, asking his followers why Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) is the only one in it with her eyes open, while the rest of the characters sleep soundly beside her.

It didn't take long before people started responding with possible theories, leading to what will now be known as #Friendsgate.

There were serious discussions about all 10 seasons being a dream . . .



And some jokes at Chandler's expense (duh) . . .



A reference to the gang's mysterious lack of rent was made . . .



And of course someone had to point out that they all might be dead . . .



Until, finally, someone pointed out the whole discussion was just a "moo point."

Honestly, I didn't think that insane theory about Ross losing custody of Ben could be topped, but this might just take the cake.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Latest Celebrity
