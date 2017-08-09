16 People Who Are Still Laughing at Those Lame Cave Paintings in Game of Thrones

 Skip Nav
Every now and then, Game of Thrones hits pause on all of the poisoning, throat slitting, and soldiers being charred alive by dragon fire-ing to give fans a few lighter moments. The most recent one comes courtesy of a sexual-tension-laden scene in season seven's fourth episode, "The Spoils of War," involving Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Jon pulls Dany into the cave on Dragonstone where they're mining dragonglass to show her some ancient drawings he found, supposedly made by the Children of the Forest and the First Men. The drawings show the two groups working together centuries earlier to fight the White Walkers, and Jon points out that the two of them need to do the same if they want to stand a chance against the Night's King's impending army.

The drawings (very conveniently) convince Dany to join his cause, but Twitter could not get enough of how silly the paintings look. Why do the paintings go from rudimentary swirls to hyperrealistic sketches of White Walkers? Is Bob Ross descended from the Children of the Forest? Did Jon scurry down there and draw those himself real quick? Check out the most hilarious reactions from Game of Thrones fans below.

Image Source: HBO
