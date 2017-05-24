 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden's Emotional Monologue Is a Love Letter to the People of Manchester
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time

As part of the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to be on her best behaviour pretty much at all times. From her public appearances to her speaking engagements to her charity work, the Duchess of Cambridge carries herself with the kind of around-the-clock elegance and kindness that Princess Diana was known for. But while we love seeing Kate take part in her official duties, we also really love when she breaks away from them. The mum of two is known for creating a new normal within the British royal family, and she always lets her fun personality shine through whatever it is she happens to be doing. Whether it's letting out a huge belly laugh or getting dirty at public functions, Kate has already had a ton of fun this year.

Related
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
by Annie Gabillet
Celine Dion Dress 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Celine Dion's Gown Came With Wings Because She Has the Actual Voice of an Angel
by Kelsey Garcia
What Is Face Cupping?
Beauty Junkie
This Ancient Technique Can Give You Younger-Looking Skin
by Kirbie Johnson
disney Princesses
The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes
by Sarah Wasilak
George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
How Much Are Prince William and Duchess Kate Worth?
The Royals
1 Major Way William and Kate's Life Will Change When Charles Becomes King
by Annie Gabillet
Lea Michele David Koma Dress 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Lea Michele's Minimalist Dress Looks So Modest — Until You See the Front
by Kelsey Garcia
Blake Lively Yellow Oscar de la Renta Gown
Spring Fashion
Blake Lively Electrifies a Black-Tie Event in an All-Neon Outfit
by Perri Konecky
Temporary Watercolour Tattoo | Video
Beauty Junkie
Get an Awe-Inspiring Watercolour Tattoo Without the Commitment
by Kirbie Johnson
Princess Diana's Interview With Martin Bashir Video
Celebrity Interviews
16 Truth Bombs Princess Diana Dropped in That Infamous BBC Interview
by Caitlin Hacker
RompHim Male Rompers Video
Romper
Would You Want Your Man to Wear a RompHim?
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
James Corden's Monologue About Manchester Attack 2017
The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden's Emotional Monologue Is a Love Letter to the People of Manchester
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds