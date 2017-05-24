Funny Kate Middleton Pictures 2017
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
As part of the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to be on her best behaviour pretty much at all times. From her public appearances to her speaking engagements to her charity work, the Duchess of Cambridge carries herself with the kind of around-the-clock elegance and kindness that Princess Diana was known for. But while we love seeing Kate take part in her official duties, we also really love when she breaks away from them. The mum of two is known for creating a new normal within the British royal family, and she always lets her fun personality shine through whatever it is she happens to be doing. Whether it's letting out a huge belly laugh or getting dirty at public functions, Kate has already had a ton of fun this year.