16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t

Although we love following the adventures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and the Queen, there are a few underrated royals who also deserve our attention — and Princess Anne is one of them. Whether she is in uniform riding a horse or dressed up for a state dinner, the Queen's daughter is one of our favourite members of the royal family to watch, and we couldn't help but notice that she sometimes looks as if she'd rather be anywhere else but where duty brought her. So, ahead of her 67th birthday, here are 16 times when she didn't have time for this sh*t.