 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
Celebrity Interviews
Blake Lively Jokes That She's Only in Love With Ryan Reynolds "Most of the Time"
Celebrity News
Sam Shepard Has Died at the Age of 73
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t

Although we love following the adventures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and the Queen, there are a few underrated royals who also deserve our attention — and Princess Anne is one of them. Whether she is in uniform riding a horse or dressed up for a state dinner, the Queen's daughter is one of our favourite members of the royal family to watch, and we couldn't help but notice that she sometimes looks as if she'd rather be anywhere else but where duty brought her. So, ahead of her 67th birthday, here are 16 times when she didn't have time for this sh*t.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
RoyalsRoyal FamilyPrincess Anne
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Even The Queen's Umbrellas Match Her Outfits
by Gemma Cartwright
Caitriona Balfe at 8th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | 2002
Caitriona Balfe
Remember When Caitriona Balfe Walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
by Lucy Kenny
Photos of Eddie Redmayne With Celebrity Friends
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne Didn't Need a Magic Wand to Put Hollywood Under a Love Spell
by Morgane Le Caer
How to Work From Home Successfully
Career Advice
8 Ways to Work From Home and Stay Sane
by Elle Taylor
Prince William and Kate Middleton on Radio 1 Scott Mills
The Royals
6 Things We Learned When William and Kate Visited BBC Radio 1
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds