See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards

To prepare for GLOW, Netflix's incredible comedy about a real-life women's wrestling league in the '80s, the talented cast all but hopped in a time machine back to that neon-tinted decade. They've got big hair, even bigger sleeves, and eye shadow in every shade of the rainbow. While some, like Alison Brie's Ruth Wilder, rock understated outfits throughout the series, others go full-on Madonna (looking at you, Melrose). Wondering what the cast looks like when they leave their '80s personas behind for the real world? Spoiler alert: they're all pretty freakin' glamorous.