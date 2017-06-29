 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
Pretty Little Liars
Pretty Little Liars: A.D.’s Identity Has Finally Been Revealed
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?
The Royals
The 1 Thing Prince Harry Did That Got Him in Serious Sh*t With the Queen
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards

To prepare for GLOW, Netflix's incredible comedy about a real-life women's wrestling league in the '80s, the talented cast all but hopped in a time machine back to that neon-tinted decade. They've got big hair, even bigger sleeves, and eye shadow in every shade of the rainbow. While some, like Alison Brie's Ruth Wilder, rock understated outfits throughout the series, others go full-on Madonna (looking at you, Melrose). Wondering what the cast looks like when they leave their '80s personas behind for the real world? Spoiler alert: they're all pretty freakin' glamorous.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Betty GilpinGlow TV ShowNetflixAlison BrieTV
Join The Conversation
Netflix
Orange Is the New Black's Kate Mulgrew on Season 6: "There's a Price to Pay"
by Quinn Keaney
What Is Piscatella's Backstory on Orange Is the New Black?
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black Reveals Piscatella's Shocking Backstory
by Andrea Reiher
Orange Is the New Black True Story
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
by Annie Gabillet
Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Theories
Theories
7 New Juicy Hints About the Series Finale of Pretty Little Liars
by Ryan Roschke
A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 Details
A Series of Unfortunate Events
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Nathan Fillion and Tony Hale Added to Season 2 Cast
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds