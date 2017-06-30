Grab Some Aqua Net, Crank Up Your Walkman, and Enjoy GLOW's '80s Soundtrack

 Skip Nav
There are so many reasons you might fall in love with Netflix's GLOW. Maybe it's because it reminds you of Orange Is the New Black? Or you're dazzled by the sparkly, vintage wardrobe? Maybe you just can't get enough Debbie Egan. Whatever it is about the delightful wrestling comedy that sparks your fancy, we're also willing to bet you're a fan of the incredible '80s soundtrack. And how could you not be? With #deepcuts from Journey, Patti LaBelle, and Thompson Twins, it's one blast from the past we can't get enough of.

