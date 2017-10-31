 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
British Celebrities
See Every Glamorous Arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards
Great British Bake Off
Prue Leith Just Accidentally Tweeted the Winner of the Great British Bake Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Halloween Costume 2017

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Milli Vanilli Costume Is So Good, It Deserves a Grammy

Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli 🕺🏾🕺🏾 Happy Halloween kids 🎃🎃🎃

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were already one of our favourite celebrity couples, but they further solidified their place in our hearts with their hilarious Halloween costume. On Monday, the Being Mary Jane star shared an Instagram video of her and her NBA player husband dressed as Milli Vanilli, which she captioned, "Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli. Happy Halloween kids." In the clip, she and Dwyane are done up in matching suit jackets, leggings, and braided wigs as they hold on to Grammy Awards and do the classic duo's moves to "Girl You Know It's True."

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

You may or may not remember that Milli Vanilli — whose members were Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — took home the best new artist Grammy in 1990 before it was revealed that they were not the ones singing on any of their hits. Their awards were taken away, marking the first time in history that a Grammy has been rescinded from its winner. Check out more of this year's celebrity Halloween costumes here!

Join the conversation
Couple Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesDwyane WadeCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesCelebrity CouplesGabrielle UnionHalloween Costumes
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds