 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is
British Celebrities
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
The Royals
Over 40 of William and Harry's Best Brotherly Moments
British Celebrities
These Celebrity Father's Day Messages Will Make You Melt
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is

Gal Gadot is a badass actress and an adorable mum. The Wonder Woman star and her husband, Yaron Versano, have two daughters, and they regularly share sweet family snaps on Instagram. The couple welcomed their older daughter, Alma, in 2011, and their youngest, Maya, was born this past March. Gal has been candid about motherhood on social media, recently relishing in the simple moments with her little ones. "Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old," she wrote. "Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest." Meanwhile, her husband recognises how incredible his other half is, too, rocking an awesome Wonder Woman t-shirt to celebrate his wife as the real-life superhero that she is. File under: Yet another reason to love Gal Gadot.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Yaron VersanoGal GadotCelebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Families
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
8 Famous Friends Who Are Also In-Laws
by Monica Sisavat
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Jason Momoa FaceTimes Grandma as Aquaman
Aquaman
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
by Brinton Parker
Tom Holland and His Dog Tessa
British Celebrities
We Didn't Think Tom Holland Could Get Any Cuter, and Then We Saw Him With His Dog
by Gemma Cartwright
Prince George Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Stole the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds