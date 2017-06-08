 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gal Gadot Thanks Her Fans For Wonder Woman's Success: "This Was All You"
British Celebrities
You Can See All These Actors IRL When They Take to the London Stage
Dance Videos
The Perfect Way to Honour Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic

Gal Gadot Thanks Wonder Woman Fans on Instagram June 2017

Gal Gadot Thanks Her Fans For Wonder Woman's Success: "This Was All You"

A special message to my fans. Thank you all, I love you all so much 🙏🏻😘💋 ‎תודה, धन्यवाद, Merci, Danke, 谢谢, Gracias, ありがと, Obrigado ❤️ #wonderwoman #thankful

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Gal Gadot sent a heartfelt message to fans via Instagram on Tuesday to thank them for making Wonder Woman such a huge success; the masterpiece of a film topped box offices all over the world last weekend, and the actress took time to express her gratitude for "the most amazing weekend and craziest weekend I've ever had in my life." Along with a caption thanking fans in multiple languages, Gal told followers, "You made this movie what it is." Another cute fact: her Justice League costar Jason Momoa liked the video, too. Watch Gal's video above, then get to know her with these 17 badass facts.

Join the conversation
Gal GadotCelebrity InstagramsWonder Woman
Join The Conversation
Gal Gadot
Surprise! Ben Affleck Makes a Dashing Appearance at Comic-Con
by Nick Maslow
Facebook Messenger Tips
Tech Tips
16 Facebook Messenger Tips That Will Change How You Use the App Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ariana Grande Message to Fans About Manchester
Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande Announces a Manchester Benefit Concert in a Powerful Message to Fans
by Laura Marie Meyers
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Marriage Quote 2017
Celebrity Interviews
The 1 Thing Hugh Jackman and His Wife Do on Sundays to Strengthen Their Marriage
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds