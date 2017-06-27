 Skip Nav
How Beyoncé Helped Gal Gadot Land the Role of Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Quote About Beyonce 2017

How Beyoncé Helped Gal Gadot Land the Role of Wonder Woman

Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro

Gal Gadot became the first woman to headline a superhero film in more than a decade thanks to Wonder Woman, and she has Beyoncé to thank for that. In an interview with W Magazine in April, the former Miss Israel revealed that she used Beyoncé's music to help her get in the right mindset for her Wonder Woman audition. "When I auditioned for Batman v Superman, I didn't know it was for Wonder Woman," Gal said. "The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy number one, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyoncé. 'Who runs the world? Girls!' I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!"

Image Source: Giphy

Ironically, Beyoncé has also taken inspiration from the DC comic book character. In the 2010 music video for "Telephone" with Lady Gaga, Beyoncé channelled her inner Wonder Woman, wearing a star-spangled outfit with her brown hair perfectly teased like Lynda Carter's, the original Wonder Woman.

Gal GadotCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsBeyoncé Knowles
Latest Celebrity
