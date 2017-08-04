I'm a Huge Game of Thrones Fan, and I'm Confused as F*ck All the Time

Game of Thrones is one of the best shows on television. Not only is the writing superb, but the characters are intriguing, the setting is unusual, and the deaths just do. not. stop. While I consider myself to be a pretty big fan of the show, I also constantly find myself shutting down when other people talk about it. Everyone else seems to know every detail about every little thing, and I still struggle to keep the character names straight. Not only are the different houses flooded with incest and bastard children, but the layout of Westeros, the different alliances, and whatever is happening beyond The Wall is . . . a lot. Keep reading to see if you also fall into the "Confused Game of Thrones Fan" category, because I really hope I'm not the only one.