 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
The Royals
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
Celebrity Facts
Yes, Gwendoline Christie Is in a Relationship — and He Has Royal Connections
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
I'm a Huge Game of Thrones Fan, and I'm Confused as F*ck All the Time

Game of Thrones is one of the best shows on television. Not only is the writing superb, but the characters are intriguing, the setting is unusual, and the deaths just do. not. stop. While I consider myself to be a pretty big fan of the show, I also constantly find myself shutting down when other people talk about it. Everyone else seems to know every detail about every little thing, and I still struggle to keep the character names straight. Not only are the different houses flooded with incest and bastard children, but the layout of Westeros, the different alliances, and whatever is happening beyond The Wall is . . . a lot. Keep reading to see if you also fall into the "Confused Game of Thrones Fan" category, because I really hope I'm not the only one.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesGifsHumorTV
Join The Conversation
Cooking Techniques
Lose Weight and Become a Better Cook: 3 Nutritionist-Approved Spices
by Michael De Medeiros
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Game of Thrones Video 2017
Game of Thrones
There Is No "Shame!" in Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Game of Thrones Music Video
by Caitlin Hacker
What Is the Iron Bank on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
How the Iron Bank May Decide Who Wins Game of Thrones
by Nicole Weaver
How Do Jon and Daenerys Meet on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
If Only Daenerys Knew This Info About Jon in This Week's Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds