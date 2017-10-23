 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
British Celebrities
Meet the New Doctor Who Companions: Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Love Blond Wigs and Game of Thrones? Dress Up as a Targaryen For Halloween

If you're considering dressing up as a character from Game of Thrones for Halloween, you might want to consider the members of House Targaryen. No, they might not be as scrappy as House Stark or as slimy as House Lannister, but the white-haired, purple-eyed Targs make for excellent costumes. Just think of the wig potential here, guys. Not to mention, now that we know Jon Snow is officially a Targaryen, there's no better time to rep this house.

Daenerys Targaryen
Jon Snow
Viserys Targaryen
The "Mad King," Aerys Targaryen II
Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion
Tyrion Lannister
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesGame Of ThronesHalloween CostumesHalloweenTV
DIY Costumes
100+ Ingenious DIY Costumes From Your Favourite TV Shows and Films
by Macy Cate Williams
Maternity Costumes
Maternity Halloween Costumes
20 Creative Costumes For Expectant Mums
by Rebecca Gruber
Game of Thrones Aegon Easter Egg
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: This Aegon Easter Egg Is Just as Sweet as It Is Heartbreaking
by Quinn Keaney
Taylor Swift Halloween Party Pictures 2016
Group Halloween Costumes
See Photos From Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Halloween Bash
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrities at Casamigos Halloween Party 2016 | Pictures
Scary Halloween Costumes
Cindy Crawford and Her Family Go Punk Rock For Their Star-Studded Halloween Bash
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds