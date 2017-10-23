Love Blond Wigs and Game of Thrones? Dress Up as a Targaryen For Halloween

If you're considering dressing up as a character from Game of Thrones for Halloween, you might want to consider the members of House Targaryen. No, they might not be as scrappy as House Stark or as slimy as House Lannister, but the white-haired, purple-eyed Targs make for excellent costumes. Just think of the wig potential here, guys. Not to mention, now that we know Jon Snow is officially a Targaryen, there's no better time to rep this house.