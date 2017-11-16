Londoners, Rejoice! The Prince Charles Cinema Is Hosting an Epic Game of Thrones Marathon

 Skip Nav
Props to the staff at the Prince Charles Cinema, who clearly realise that without new episodes of Game of Thrones, I've transformed into a sad, empty husk of a human. While season eight likely won't return until 2019, the famous West End cinema has decided to do the next best thing: a nonstop marathon of all 67 episodes of the HBO hit on the big screen.

According to Game of Thrones fan site Winter Is Coming, the cinema is celebrating the home video release of season seven with an epic four-day event for die-hard fans that's free of charge. The Prince Charles Cinema's Facebook event page reads:

"To mark the release of Game of Thrones: THE COMPLETE SEVENTH SEASON and THE COMPLETE SEASONS 1 – 7 BOXSET on Blu-ray™ and DVD, die-hard fans of the record-breaking show can view it all in its entirety on the big screen for the very first time for four days and nights. The non-stop, cinematic takeover will begin at 7pm on Monday 27th until 6pm on Thursday 30th of November 2017, when lucky Game of Thrones fans will be able to experience this unique one off event."

Since watching the entire series in one sitting with no breaks would only take a little over 60 hours — aka two and a half days — this marathon is obviously drawing things out a little bit. For those who attend, there will be multiple breaks throughout the event so that fans can chow down on food from MOD Pizza. As a bonus, anyone who stays for the entire marathon has the chance to win a year of free pizza from the company. Not too bad of a deal, huh?

If you're a die-hard fan who fancies attending, you can either put yourself on the waiting list via the EventBrite page (since it's booked solid) or head over to the cinemas in person and try to bribe them with bottles of Game of Thrones wine.

