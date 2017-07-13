We Know Exactly Who Will Appear in the Game of Thrones Premiere

In the days, hours, and minutes leading up to Game of Thrones' glorious return to TV, you'd best believe that we're analysing every single bit of information about the season seven premiere. So when HBO dropped eight official stills from the first episode, we immediately clicked "zoom" and "enhance" on each one to discover any underlying meaning that could predict the seventh season's plot.

While we certainly got a few plot hints from the images — it certainly looks like Meera and Bran meet up with the Night's Watch at the Wall — we also gleaned another thing from the images: eight fan-favourite characters will appear in the premiere episode. But is yours one of them? We've got all the photos right here to hold you over until your favourite Monday-night tradition returns!