 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Know Exactly Who Will Appear in the Game of Thrones Premiere
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Feminism
Andy Murray is Really Tired of Reminding People That Female Tennis Players Exist
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
We Know Exactly Who Will Appear in the Game of Thrones Premiere

In the days, hours, and minutes leading up to Game of Thrones' glorious return to TV, you'd best believe that we're analysing every single bit of information about the season seven premiere. So when HBO dropped eight official stills from the first episode, we immediately clicked "zoom" and "enhance" on each one to discover any underlying meaning that could predict the seventh season's plot.

While we certainly got a few plot hints from the images — it certainly looks like Meera and Bran meet up with the Night's Watch at the Wall — we also gleaned another thing from the images: eight fan-favourite characters will appear in the premiere episode. But is yours one of them? We've got all the photos right here to hold you over until your favourite Monday-night tradition returns!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
HBOGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Mahershala Ali
If Anyone Can Make Us Excited About True Detective Again, It's Mahershala Ali
by Quinn Keaney
Will Cersei Lannister Marry Jon Snow on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Cersei Could Win Everything If She Marries Jon Snow
by Ryan Roschke
Game of Thrones Season 7 Picture Theories
Theories
15 Very Important Things the New Game of Thrones Pictures Tell Us
by Ryan Roschke
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer 2 Theories
Theories
The New Game of Thrones Trailer Has Sparked So Many Wild Theories
by Ryan Roschke
Pretty Little Liars Cast Then and Now
Nostagia
The Cast of Pretty Little Liars Has Changed So Much Since the Pilot
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds