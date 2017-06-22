 Skip Nav
The New Game of Thrones Trailer Has Sparked So Many Wild Theories
The New Game of Thrones Trailer Has Sparked So Many Wild Theories

We are less than a month out from the penultimate season of Game of Thrones, and there's no way we're prepared to handle the madness ahead. This week, HBO released a second full trailer for the seventh season, and it's positively jam-packed with incendiary new revelations. A possible sneak attack on the Lannisters! A battle against the undead army of the North! A flaming sword! Bran's wheelchair! We thought it best to unpack the most significant parts of the new trailer, so buckle up and dive in with us. Season seven will be here before you know it.

