 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
Celebrity Tattoos
25 Gorgeous Celebrity Tattoos You'll Want to Bring to an Ink Artist ASAP
Celebrity News
Tom Hardy's Final Bedtime Story Is the Perfect Tribute to His Dog Woody

Is Gendry Coming Back to Game of Thrones?

Gendry Is 100% Returning to Game of Thrones This Season!

Image Source: HBO

It's been one of our burning questions for the last couple seasons of Game of Thrones: where the hell is Gendry? And, of course, the follow-up: is he ever coming back? Now we know the answer is yes! During the big Game of Thrones premiere red carpet in July, the actor who plays Gendry, Joe Dempsie, showed up and walked the red carpet (looking very handsome, I might add). It could have been a somewhat subtle confirmation of his return, but he gave solid confirmation when he told The LA Times he's definitely back this season. His reaction to fans figuring out that he'd be back was positive: "Very fortunately, from what I've seen it's been nothing but interest and excitement and some quite witty memes."

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris

Now, not only do we know the answer to if he's coming back, but also when his reappearance will go down. Although the huge leak at HBO that went down after someone hacked their data resulted in a number of released scripts and upcoming episode footage (which included some major spoilers for season seven's action-packed fourth episode, "The Spoils of War"), the information about Gendry's big return actually comes from IMDB. The page for next week's episode, "Eastwatch," initially included Dempsie's name, signalling that Gendry will be in episode five.

HBO must have picked up on the slip-up, because the page now has no mention of Dempsie or Gendry. If he does come back, though, it will be a welcome return, since we haven't seen the character since he was rowing away in season three's "Mhysa."

Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: We Will Lose Our Sh*t If Drogon Doesn't Survive That Wound
by Ally Bautista
Littlefinger's Dagger on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Why Littlefinger Giving Bran That Dagger Is Actually Really F*cked Up
by Danielle Jackson
What Was Brienne of Tarth's Vow to Catelyn Stark?
Game of Thrones
How Brienne of Tarth Is Still Fulfilling Her Vow to Catelyn Years Later
by Ryan Roschke
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Reactions to Arya Stark Returning to Winterfell
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Fans Absolutely Lost It When Arya Stark Finally Made It Home
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds