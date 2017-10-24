 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing

George and Amal Clooney made the LA premiere of Suburbicon a family affair on Sunday night. The couple, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June, hit the red carpet with Amal's mum, Baria, at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, CA. After Amal practically floated down the red carpet in her stunning dress, the trio posed for a few adorable photos together. George, who is a director and producer on the film, also gave Baria an adorable smile before they headed inside.

George recently opened up about his family life with Amal to Extra, revealing their twins are already very different. "They're born with personalities," he said. "Ella is very elegant and dainty and she has these big beautiful eyes; she looks like Amal ... [Alexander]'s just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room; it's the funniest thing. He weighs three pounds more than his sister." So cute!

