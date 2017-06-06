 Skip Nav
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
George and Amal Clooney Chose Strong, Classic Names For Their Newborn Twins
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins 2017

George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!

George and Amal Clooney are officially parents! The couple, who got married in September 2014, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, a girl and a boy, on Tuesday morning. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the actor's publicist Stan Rosenfield said in a statement, jokingly adding, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love

News of Amal's pregnancy first broke in February when The Talk host Julie Chen confirmed to the audience that the pair were expecting. Aside from receiving overwhelming support from their celebrity friends, George's mother revealed the sexes of their twins when she adorably spilled the beans during an interview with Vogue. Congrats to the happy couple!

Image Source: Getty / Stephanie Cardinale
Amal ClooneyCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesGeorge ClooneyCelebrity Pregnancies
