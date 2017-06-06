24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love

George Clooney said goodbye to the single life when he went public with his romance with Amal Alamuddin during an African safari in March 2014. The two had a whirlwind courtship before they made things official when they tied the knot in Venice, Italy that September after a weekend full of festivities. In their years together, they've shared plenty of sweet moments at events, on red carpets, and while fighting for causes they believe in. And in June 2017, the couple welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander. Long story short: they're kinda perfect.