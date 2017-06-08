 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
George Clooney's Proud Parents Reveal New Details About His "Gorgeous" Twins
British Celebrities
You Can See All These Actors IRL When They Take to the London Stage
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
Dance Videos
The Perfect Way to Honour Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine

George Clooney's Mom and Dad's Quotes About His Twins 2017

George Clooney's Proud Parents Reveal New Details About His "Gorgeous" Twins

George Clooney has remained pretty quiet about the details surrounding his twins with wife Amal, but his parents, not so much. After George's mum, Nina, revealed the sexes of the babies to Vogue back in February, she and George's dad, Nick, spoke to Fox 19 reporter Tricia Macke about their "gorgeous, beautiful" grandchildren just a day after they were born. "They are gorgeous, and Nina swears the little boy has George's nose," Nick said after speaking to George and Amal over Skype. "They have dark hair, they look great. Amal is superwoman, she is just amazing. She was telling us just last week that she was as big as a house, but of course for her that would be a very small house."

Related
24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love

Nick also revealed that he and Nina previously doubted whether George would ever have children of his own, adding,"When we met Amal, we got that figured out in a hurry. Just as I did, George married up. Both George and Amal are doing wonderfully well . . . and now, at long last, so are we." George and Amal named their new bundles of joy Alexander and Ella, which are way better than "Casa" and "Amigos" (the names of George's Casamigos tequila brand), which George recently joked that Amal had forbidden him to do.

Image Source: Getty / J. Vespa
Join the conversation
Nina ClooneyCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity QuotesNick ClooneyGeorge Clooney
Join The Conversation
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor's Ass
by Quinn Keaney
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Family Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
Miley and Liam Haven't Got Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family
by Kelsie Gibson
Celine Dion Family Pictures
Rene Angelil
Celine Dion's Family Is Just Like Her Voice — Gorgeous and in Perfect Harmony
by Kelsie Gibson
Jessica Chastain Quotes About Women in Movies at Cannes 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Why Jessica Chastain Found the Cannes Film Festival Completely Disturbing
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds