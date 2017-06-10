We're Pretty Convinced George Clooney Isn't From This Galaxy

George Clooney looked almost extraterrestrial at Omega's Lost in Space Dinner at London's Tate Modern on Wednesday night, where he played host alongside astronaut Buzz Aldrin. The dinner celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Omega Speedmaster, which has been worn by everyone on a piloted NASA mission since 1965. The glamorous evening showcased our favourite Hollywood prankster (and the watches) in so many good lights we're almost convinced he's from another galaxy.

Pregnant wife Amal may have stayed home for the evening, but it didn't stop George from cosying on up and sharing a laugh with his good friend, the ever-cool Liv Tyler. Other famous faces included Ellie Goulding, Clémence Poésy, Laura Carmichael, Gemma Arterton, and Ellie Bamber. Read on to see all the best pictures of the night, then soak up George's thoughts on fatherhood.