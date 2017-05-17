Get Out's Alternate Ending Will Make You So F*cking Angry

Get Out earned rave reviews for being one of the boldest horror movies in years, thanks in part to its kicker of an ending. The final moments of a movie like that can make or break it, and while it was somewhat open-ended, Get Out concluded on a hopeful note. An alternate ending has surfaced, and things are looking much bleaker for hero Chris (Daniel Kaluuya). Take a look, and be glad that director Jordan Peele stuck with the version in the film's final cut.