 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Glastonbury Photos Will Have You Wishing You'd Stayed in the Queue For Tickets
British Celebrities
Find Your Famous Neighbours on Our UK Map of the Stars
British Celebrities
Kate Moss Is Pretty in Pink as She Cuddles Up to Her Ex
Celebrity Quotes
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These Glastonbury Photos Will Have You Wishing You'd Stayed in the Queue For Tickets

It may have a reputation for being muddy, but so far Mother Nature has been kind to the revellers at Glastonbury. The festival is in full swing, and the sun is shining. Attendees have been taking full advantage of the glorious weather, as these photos of the crowds show. The vibe at this year's festival is that of rising up and moving forward in peace, something many attendees have echoed with their politically charged wardrobe choices. As we head into a weekend of amazing music, take a look at everything you're missing as the party begins in Somerset.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
FestivalsGlastonbury
Join The Conversation
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Glastonbury Festival 2016 Performance Photos
Festival Fashion
See Your Favourite Stars Hit the Glastonbury Stage
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds