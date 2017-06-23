These Glastonbury Photos Will Have You Wishing You'd Stayed in the Queue For Tickets

It may have a reputation for being muddy, but so far Mother Nature has been kind to the revellers at Glastonbury. The festival is in full swing, and the sun is shining. Attendees have been taking full advantage of the glorious weather, as these photos of the crowds show. The vibe at this year's festival is that of rising up and moving forward in peace, something many attendees have echoed with their politically charged wardrobe choices. As we head into a weekend of amazing music, take a look at everything you're missing as the party begins in Somerset.