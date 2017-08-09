Country Music Legend Glen Campbell Has Died

 Skip Nav
Legendary country singer Glen Campbell has died after his battle with Alzheimer's disease. The 81-year-old singer's family confirmed the news in a statement posted to his website on Tuesday, writing, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease." Glen was best known for his contributions to the music world, including hits like "Gentle on My Mind" and "Rhinestone Cowboy." He is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell, and their three children, Cal, Shannon, and Ashley, as well as his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travix, Kane, and Dillon.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
Latest Celebrity
