0
Ronan Keating Takes His Adorable Family Out For a Good Cause

On Saturday, while Hollywood was getting ready for the American Music Awards, some of the UK's brightest stars dressed up for Eva Longoria's annual Global Gift Gala. The event, which benefitted the Global Gift Foundation, of which Eva is an ambassador, brought celebrities like Game of Thrones's Samwell Tarly John Bradley West, Dame Joan Collins, and Ronan Keating, who spent the evening with his adorable family. Read on to see more pictures of the night, then have a look at what happened on the other side of the pond.

John Bradley West
Eva Longoria
Storm and Ronan Keating
Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Ore Oduba
Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini
Dame Joan Collins
Craig McGinlay
Ronan, Storm, Ali, and Missy Keating
James O'Keefe and Beverley Knight
Heather Small
Ore Oduba
Dame Joan Collins and Eva Longoria
Ashley James
Eva Longoria and Melissa Odabash
Konnie Huq
Victoria and Paulina Swarovski
Eva Longoria and Maxwell
Charlotte de Carle
