Ronan Keating Takes His Adorable Family Out For a Good Cause

On Saturday, while Hollywood was getting ready for the American Music Awards, some of the UK's brightest stars dressed up for Eva Longoria's annual Global Gift Gala. The event, which benefitted the Global Gift Foundation, of which Eva is an ambassador, brought celebrities like Game of Thrones's Samwell Tarly John Bradley West, Dame Joan Collins, and Ronan Keating, who spent the evening with his adorable family. Read on to see more pictures of the night, then have a look at what happened on the other side of the pond.