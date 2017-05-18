Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days

Goldie Hawn returned to the big screen after 15 years in this month's mother-daughter comedy Snatched alongside Amy Schumer. The 71-year-old has been hitting the press rounds hard, and continued her streak of giving insightful, hilarious interviews in the June issue of Harper's Bazaar US. In addition to looking stunning on the cover, Goldie also showed off a few moves for the inside shot, which calls back to her days as a young go-go dancer and star of the '60s sketch comedy Laugh-In.

In her interview, Goldie recalls being approached by the editor of a women's magazine during her time on the show, when she was just 22 years old. "[She] came up to me and said, 'Don't you feel terrible that you're playing a dumb blonde?'" Goldie was stunned, but not deterred. "I said, 'I don't understand that question because I'm already liberated. Liberation comes from the inside.'" See Goldie's new Harper's shot side by side with some of her Laugh-In moments for undeniable proof that she's still got it.