Good Time: See the Trailer For the Robert Pattinson Movie That Blew Cannes Away

Robert Pattinson's Twilight days are long, long behind him. In Good Time, the Cannes Film Festival darling that blew critics away this year, he plays a criminal from Queens desperately trying to figure out a way to get his younger brother out of Rikers Island after a bank robbery gone bad. Directed by New York filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie and costarring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Captain Phillips's Barkhad Abdi, the dark heist drama will be in cinemas sometime this year.

