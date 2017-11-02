 Skip Nav
If You Love La La Land, You Need to Listen to The Greatest Showman's Soundtrack ASAP

We've only got a few sneak peeks of The Greatest Showman, but it's already shaping up to be a huge showstopper. Not only does the musical biopic have a stellar cast — including Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum — but it also has a remarkable score. The songs are being written by award-winning music duo Pasek and Paul (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), who are best known for their work on La La Land and the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Plus, who doesn't want to hear Jackman bust out some high notes? Listen to the first two songs from the soundtrack here before the film cinemas on Jan 1.

