 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hugh Jackman Will Make You Swoon in the Magical Trailer For The Greatest Showman
Betty Gilpin
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
Pretty Little Liars
Did You Catch the Creator's Cameo in the Pretty Little Liars Finale?
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?

The Greatest Showman Trailer

Hugh Jackman Will Make You Swoon in the Magical Trailer For The Greatest Showman

Our first official look at Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron's circus-musical biopic, The Greatest Showman, is here! The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's magical take on P.T. Barnum's origin story, from his days as a pencil-pushing businessman to how he got the idea for the Barnum Museum, and beyond. Jackman stars as Barnum (and will make you swoon, so prepare yourself) and is joined by Michelle Williams as his wife, as well as Zac Efron and Zendaya as circus performers. The score, done by La La Land's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already sounds incredible, but we'll have to wait until the film hits cinemas in the new year to hear more.

Join the conversation
The Greatest ShowmanMoviesMovie TrailersHugh JackmanZac Efron
Join The Conversation
Logan
Wolverine Meets His Match in the First Trailer For Logan
by Quinn Keaney
How Did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Adorable Reason Hugh Jackman Ignored His Wife For a Week When They First Met
by Kelsie Gibson
Goodbye Christopher Robin Movie Trailer
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Your Inner Child Will Adore the Sweet Trailer For Goodbye Christopher Robin
by Quinn Keaney
Will Ferrell Talking About Anchorman on Seth Meyers 2017
Late Night Highlights
You'll Never Look at Anchorman the Same Way After Hearing What It Was Originally About
by Quinn Keaney
Ted Bundy Movie True Story
Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile
All the Chilling Details of Ted Bundy's Horrific, Unimaginable Crimes
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds