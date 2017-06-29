Hugh Jackman Will Make You Swoon in the Magical Trailer For The Greatest Showman

Our first official look at Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron's circus-musical biopic, The Greatest Showman, is here! The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's magical take on P.T. Barnum's origin story, from his days as a pencil-pushing businessman to how he got the idea for the Barnum Museum, and beyond. Jackman stars as Barnum (and will make you swoon, so prepare yourself) and is joined by Michelle Williams as his wife, as well as Zac Efron and Zendaya as circus performers. The score, done by La La Land's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already sounds incredible, but we'll have to wait until the film hits cinemas in the new year to hear more.