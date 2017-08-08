This Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Music Video Stars David Hasselhoff and It's Just . . . Wow

 Skip Nav
Up until this moment, I had no idea how badly I needed a music video starring David Hasselhoff and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast in my life. Luckily the movie's director, James Gunn, did us all a favour by convincing the Hollywood powers that be to let him make one, and it's incredible. The gloriously cheesy, trippy video (directed by David Yarovesky) features a song titled "Guardians Inferno," as well as appearances from franchise stars Zoe Saldana, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, and Karen Gillan, all of whom are decked out in some hilarious '70s costumes (and really bad wigs).

Gunn briefly pops up in the clip himself, as does Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo Rodriguez, Marvel legend Stan Lee, and, of course, Hasselhoff. The Baywatch icon belts out the song before closing the video with some sage advice ("Just remember, in these times of hardship: We. Are. Groot."). Gunn also wrangled Star Lord (aka Chris Pratt) for a breathless appearance at the end of the video, so check it out above to see if you can spot him!

