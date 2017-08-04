Gwendoline Christie Height
Question: How Tall Is Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie? Answer: Very
Gwendoline Christie has played badass solider Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones since 2012, and even if you don't watch the show, you've likely seen photos of her and thought, "Damn, she's tall." And whether the 38-year-old English actress is towering over her costars at events or slaying the red carpet like a supermodel, Gwendoline's statuesque beauty will absolutely stop you in your tracks. So, just how tall is she? Gwendoline's gorgeous frame comes in at a cool 6 feet 3 inches (or 191 centimetres for those of you using the metric system), and that's without heels, people. No matter how you measure it, she's striking as f*ck — and we'd want her on our side any day.
